RATINGS: NBC, THIS IS US Stay on Top in Demos on Tuesday

NBC (6.424 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the demo champ on Tuesday thanks to its trio of "The Voice" (7.587 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2), "This Is Us" (6.706 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (4.979 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6).

The silver then went to CBS (8.647 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with its drama lineup of "NCIS" (10.606 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "FBI" (8.714 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.620 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

Next up was FOX (3.244 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with fresh installments from "The Resident" (3.696 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Empire" (2.792 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.276 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up originals from "The Conners" (5.439 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (3.410 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Mixed-ish" (2.804 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Black-ish" (2.607 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12) and "Emergence" (2.696 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T13).

And finally, a new "The Flash" (1.281 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T13) and the return of "Arrow" (0.869 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (1.075 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - FBI

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - The Conners

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - Empire

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - The Resident

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Emergence

-6.25% - This Is Us

-12.50% - Bless This Mess

-13.33% - The Voice

-14.29% - Black-ish

-16.67% - The Flash

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

+14.29% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

-8.33% - NCIS

-10.00% - FBI

-12.50% - NCIS: New Orleans

-16.67% - The Flash

-23.53% - The Voice

-31.82% - This Is Us

-33.33% - New Amsterdam

-36.36% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-40.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-50.00% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)

-50.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-52.17% - The Conners





