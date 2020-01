RATINGS: NBC Holds Onto Top Spots with CHICAGO Dramas

NBC (7.808 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) maintained its top spot on Wednesday with its trio of "Chicago Med" (8.367 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1), "Chicago Fire" (8.128 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) and "Chicago PD" (6.927 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3).

Second place went to CBS (4.103 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and its mix of "Undercover Boss" (4.435 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Criminal Minds" (4.458 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "SWAT" (3.418 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was ABC (2.965 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with originals from "The Goldbergs" (4.050 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Schooled" (2.982 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Modern Family" (3.509 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Single Parents" (2.486 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9) and "Stumptown" (2.381 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.999 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for encores of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.135 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and a second "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.862 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

And finally, the return of "Riverdale" (0.824 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and a new "Nancy Drew" (0.553 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.689 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Schooled

+14.29% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. 12/11/19)

0.00% - Criminal Minds

0.00% - Undercover Boss

0.00% - Single Parents

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-8.33% - Chicago Med

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-11.11% - Modern Family

-16.67% - SWAT

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-8.33% - Chicago Fire

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-12.50% - CRIMINAL MINDS (vs. SEAL Team)

-14.29% - Single Parents

-15.38% - Chicago Med

-20.00% - Stumptown (vs. Match Game)

-33.33% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - Modern Family

-36.36% - Schooled

-36.36% - UNDERCOVER BOSS (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-37.50% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-50.00% - Riverdale

-50.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)





