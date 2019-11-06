RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins Sunday Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, November 3 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Terri Sewell, and Andrew Yang and averaged 3.062 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +19 percent (+479,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by two percent (+55,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers. 750,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +24 percent (+145,000) more than ABC and nine percent (+63,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in eight years and CBS in ten years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.243 million total viewers and 384,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





