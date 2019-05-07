RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is Most-Watched Sunday Show Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board this past Sunday, May 5, according to Nielsen Media Research, marking the show's 12th straight win in total viewers and 65th straight win in the A25-54 key demo.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Kennedy and averaged 3.070 million total viewers. MTP led ABC's This Week by +23 percent (+568,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by eight percent (+232,000). This marks the broadcast's 45th straight win over ABC in total viewers and 20th win over CBS out of the last 21 broadcasts.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers for its 65th straight broadcast, topping ABC and CBS by double-digits. 697,000 A25-54 demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +15 percent (+93,000) more than ABC and +19 percent (+113,000) more than CBS. This streak is longer than any other achieved in the Sunday Public Affairs category in the history of modern Nielsen ratings (since 1987).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in seven years and CBS in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined among A25-54 viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 812,000 total viewers and 203,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





