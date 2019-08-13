RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Is the Week's Top Late-Night Talk Show in Adults 18-49

During the week of Aug. 5, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show among Adults 18-49 (413,000), topping NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" by 2% (403,000) and tying CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (413,000) despite "Kimmel" airing a repeat telecast on Friday.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" grew for the 3rd consecutive week in Adults 18-49 (+8% - 413,000 vs. 382,000) to hit a 4-week high-since the week of 7/8/19.

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,672,000 413,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,449,000 413,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,711,000 403,000

Please note: CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was re-titled on Friday, 8/9/19 and was excluded from the week's averages for a 4-day average.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the weeks of 8/5/19 and 7/29/19 or as dated.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with 4.5 billion views and 7.7 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge"; and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" broadcasts from Disney's El Capitan Theatre, located on Hollywood Boulevard in the heart of the Walk of Fame. This location gives the show unique character that Kimmel showcases regularly by interacting with the local superheroes parading along the boulevard and challenging tourists outside to participate in live comedy bits.





