RATINGS: JEOPARDY! Continues Its Reign for ABC on Thursday

ABC (9.286 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was the network to beat on Thursday thanks to night three of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" (15.377 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.2, #1) and the special "Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein" (6.240 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2).

FOX (4.173 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) had to settle for the silver with its mix of "Last Man Standing" (4.354 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), another "Last Man Standing" (4.393 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "Deputy" (3.972 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Next up was CBS (4.901 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) with originals from "Young Sheldon" (7.488 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), "The Unicorn" (4.809 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Mom" (5.945 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Carol's Second Act" (4.886 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Evil" (3.139 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.708 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up the return of "Superstore" (2.695 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "The Good Place" (2.198 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Will & Grace" (2.378 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13), "Perfect Harmony" (1.601 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.688 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

And finally, repeats of "Supernatural" (0.634 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and "Legacies" (0.379 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) closed out the night on The CW (0.507 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. 11/21/19)

+16.67% - Superstore (vs. 12/12/19)

+14.29% - Mom (vs. 12/12/19)

0.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. 12/12/19)

0.00% - Deputy

0.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. 12/12/19)

0.00% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Will & Grace (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. 12/12/19)

-11.11% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:30

-11.11% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:00

-14.29% - THE UNICORN (vs. 12/12/19)

-20.00% - Evil (vs. 12/12/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+300.00% - JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (vs. Modern Family/The Goldbergs (Repeats))

+57.14% - Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein (vs. Truth and Lies: Monica and Bill)

+14.29% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:30 (vs. Gotham)

+14.29% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:00 (vs. Gotham)

0.00% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-46.67% - Mom

-50.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Fam)

-55.56% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-55.56% - Evil (vs. SWAT)

-56.25% - Superstore (vs. The Titan Games)

-58.33% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-58.33% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-62.50% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. The Titan Games)

-68.42% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





Related Articles View More TV Stories