RATINGS: FOX Tops Demos on Thursday with LAST MAN STANDING Return

FOX (4.919 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the demo champ on Thursday thanks to the return of "Last Man Standing" (5.234 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1), a second "Last Man Standing" (5.145 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and the debut of "Deputy" (4.648 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

A close second was ABC (4.966 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) with its special "What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show" (7.809 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) followed by the season finale of "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" (3.545 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5).

Next up was CBS (3.387 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its repeat lineup of "Young Sheldon" (4.579 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), another "Young Sheldon" (4.579 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Mom" (4.182 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Carol's Second Act" (3.299 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and "Evil" (1.842 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.855 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) had its mix of a repeat "Superstore" (2.008 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9), a second "Superstore" (1.396 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11), the special "The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU" (1.680 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.182 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.553 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with second runs of "Supernatural" (0.629 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and "Legacies" (0.477 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+38.46% - What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show (vs. THE CONNERS (Repeats))

+28.57% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:00 (vs. Gotham)

+28.57% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:30 (vs. Gotham)

+16.67% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-14.29% - The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (vs. The Last Days of JFK Jr.)

-83.33% - The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (vs. The Titan Games)





