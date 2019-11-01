RATINGS: FOX, 'Thursday Night Football' Top Halloween

FOX (10.193 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1) coasted to another victory on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.750 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.4, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (10.282 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1).

ABC (4.020 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a distant second with originals from "Grey's Anatomy" (5.691 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.138 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.232 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

Next up was NBC (3.043 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its mix of "Superstore" (3.138 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Perfect Harmony" (2.449 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "The Good Place" (2.275 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Will & Grace" (2.621 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.887 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.611 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "Young Sheldon" (5.764 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "The Unicorn" (3.786 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), another "Young Sheldon" (4.544 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), another "The Unicorn" (3.269 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13) and "Evil" (2.150 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

And finally, The CW (0.788 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with specials from "The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time" (0.973 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.603 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Perfect Harmony

+20.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+20.00% - Will & Grace

+16.67% - The Good Place

0.00% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-12.50% - Superstore

-15.38% - Grey's Anatomy

-20.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

-22.22% - A Million Little Things

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+41.18% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+38.10% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - Will & Grace (vs. I Feel Bad)

-12.50% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Will & Grace)

-12.50% - Superstore

-22.22% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-22.22% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)

-26.67% - Grey's Anatomy

-28.57% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-50.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

-50.00% - The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (vs. Supernatural)

-75.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. Legacies)





