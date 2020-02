RATINGS: FOX, THE MASKED SINGER Top Demo Race on Wednesday

FOX (6.118 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) pulled back in front on Wednesday with a new "The Masked Singer" (7.400 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) and the debut of "LEGO Masters" (4.837 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2).

NBC (7.976 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) was the silver draw with its trio of "Chicago Med" (8.601 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4), "Chicago Fire" (8.177 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (7.149 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T4).

Next up was ABC (4.149 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and a special "The Bachelor" (5.084 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3) followed by a new "Stumptown" (2.280 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.994 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up "Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players" (3.876 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), a new "Criminal Minds" (4.328 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and a second "Criminal Minds" (3.780 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

And finally, originals from "Riverdale" (0.676 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and "Nancy Drew" (0.632 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.654 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - CHICAGO PD (vs. 1/22/20)

0.00% - CHICAGO MED (vs. 1/22/20)

0.00% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. 1/22/20)

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. 1/22/20)

0.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-28.57% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 10:00 (vs. 1/8/20)

-33.33% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 9:00

-79.80% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 2/2/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE BACHELOR (vs. Various (Repeats))

+81.82% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back)

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. MATCH GAME (Repeat))

-8.33% - Chicago PD

-15.38% - Chicago Fire

-21.43% - Chicago Med

-27.27% - LEGO MASTERS (vs. The Masked Singer)

-33.33% - Riverdale

-33.33% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 9:00 (vs. The World's Best)

-37.50% - CRIMINAL MINDS - 10:00

-45.45% - Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players (vs. The World's Best)

-50.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)





