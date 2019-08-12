RATINGS: BIG BROTHER Brings CBS to the Top on Sunday

CBS (4.539 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T1) was the top draw on Sunday thanks to its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.565 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7), "Big Brother 21" (4.695 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1), "Instinct" (3.539 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and a second "Instinct" (3.358 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Sharing in the demo honors was ABC (4.398 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T1) with repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.302 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.747 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) followed by new episodes of "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.653 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.889 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was NBC (2.143 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its combination of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.620 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9), the "U.S. Gymnastics Championships" (2.777 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Bring the Funny" (1.398 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.730 million viewers, #T4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.812 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Family Guy" (0.683 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) plus its annual "Teen Choice 2019" (0.721 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

And finally, The CW (0.730 million viewers, #T4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) closed out the night with encores of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.750 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Pandora" (0.709 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Instinct

+9.09% - Big Brother 21

0.00% - To Tell the Truth (vs. 7/28/19)

-12.50% - The $100,000 Pyramid (vs. 7/28/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-12.50% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-14.29% - To Tell the Truth

-14.29% - U.S. Gymnastics Championships (vs. America's Got Talent (Repeat))

-20.00% - Big Brother 21

-25.00% - Instinct - 10:00 (vs. Elementary)

-33.33% - Teen Choice 2019

-50.00% - Instinct - 9:00 (vs. NCIS: Los Angeles (Repeat))





Related Articles View More TV Stories