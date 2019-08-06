RATINGS: BACHELOR IN PARADISE Returns on Top in Demos on Monday

ABC (3.782 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the return of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.365 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and a new "Grand Hotel" (2.615 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

NBC (4.235 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the most-watched network with its duo of "American Ninja Warrior" (4.598 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.510 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

Next up was FOX (2.263 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with fresh installments from "Beat Shazam" (2.553 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.974 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.233 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a new "Love Island" (2.075 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) alongside repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (2.319 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7), "The Neighborhood" (1.856 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Bull" (2.536 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, new episodes of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.237 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.942 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.949 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) on The CW (1.091 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

+20.00% - Beat Shazam

0.00% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - Dateline NBC

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-28.57% - Grand Hotel

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-14.29% - Dateline NBC

-16.67% - So You Think You Can Dance

-20.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-27.27% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Mom/Life in Pieces (Repeats))

-27.78% - BACHELOR IN PARADISE (vs. The Bachelorette)

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-72.22% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Bachelorette)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.1/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories