RATINGS: ABC's THE $100,000 PYRAMID Wins Wednesday's 9 p.m. Hour With a Summer High

ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid" ranked as the No. 1 program in Wednesday's 9 p.m. hour in both Total Viewers (4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.6/4) in the Live+3 Day numbers.

The ABC game show outdelivered 2nd-place NBC's "Family Game Fight" by 1.5 million Total Viewers (4.0 million vs. 2.5 million) and by 20% among Adults 18-49 (0.6/4 vs. 0.5/4) in the hour.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" grew for its 2nd straight original telecast with Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/4 vs. 0.5/4) to match its highest-rated telecast this summer.

