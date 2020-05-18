RATINGS: ABC's FOR LIFE Season Finale Marks the Series' Largest Audience in 2 Months

"For Life" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.1 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

The season finale of "For Life" grew over the prior week by 17% in Total Viewers (4.1 million vs. 3.5 million) to mark the series' most-watched telecast in 2 months, and by 13% among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 0.8/4) to score its highest-rated telecast in 4 weeks - since 3/10/20 and 4/14/20, respectively.

ABC's "For Life" ranked as the No. 1 program in the Tuesday 10 o'clock hour with Adults 18-49 (0.9/5). In addition, "For Life" emerged as the night's No. 2 program in Adults 18-49 (tie) in the L+3 numbers, standing behind only NBC's "The Voice" and moving up from No. 11 in L+SD.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 5/12/20.

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Photo credit: ABC/Giovanni Rufino*

Related Articles View More TV Stories