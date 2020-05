RATINGS: ABC Tops Charts with AMERICAN IDOL Finale on Sunday

ABC (5.695 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with its mix of "AFV@Home" (4.618 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), the season finale of "American Idol" (7.265 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and the special "Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" (3.632 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

FOX (2.339 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with its lineup of "NASCAR Overrun" (5.839 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), a repeat "Bob's Burgers" (2.277 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and the season finales of "The Simpsons" (1.890 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Duncanville" (1.208 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (1.326 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Family Guy" (1.491 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Next up was CBS (5.102 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (9.688 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), the feature "Mission: Impossible" (3.903 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and a repeat "Man with a Plan" (1.928 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.028 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up "Little Big Shots" (2.143 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12), "Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina" (1.949 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and "The Wall" (2.071 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

And finally, closing out the night were the season finales of "Batwoman" (0.752 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) and "Supergirl" (0.627 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) on The CW (0.689 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Supergirl

+33.33% - Duncanville

+25.00% - Bob's Burgers

+20.00% - The Simpsons

0.00% - American Idol

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - Family Guy

0.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. 5/3/20)

0.00% - Batwoman

-40.00% - THE WALL (vs. 5/3/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. Hotel Transylvania 2 (Repeat))

+25.00% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Hotel Transylvania 2 (Repeat))

+25.00% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Hotel Transylvania 2 (Repeat))

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

0.00% - Duncanville (vs. Hotel Transylvania 2 (Repeat))

0.00% - AFV@Home (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos)

-12.50% - 60 Minutes

-23.08% - American Idol

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-40.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-40.00% - THE WALL (vs. Good Girls)

-57.14% - BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Presented by Purina (vs. Dateline NBC)

-61.54% - Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert (vs. American Idol)

