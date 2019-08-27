RATINGS: ABC Ranks as Monday's #1 Network for 7th Week in Adults 18-49

ABC ranked No. 1 on Monday night for the 7th straight week among Adults 18-49, topping runner-up NBC by 13% (0.9/5 vs. 0.8/4).

"Bachelor in Paradise" stood as Monday's No. 1 TV show for the 4th time in 4 weeks with Adults 18-49 (1.2/6) and beat NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" head-to-head from 8:00-10:00 p.m. by 33% (0.9/4).

"BIP" held steady week to week in Adults 18-49, coming within 1-tenth of a rating point of the prior week's season high (1.2/6 vs. 1.3/7).

For the 2nd week in a row, "Bachelor in Paradise" grew over its year-ago telecast, building over the comparable 4th Monday telecast from last summer (9/3/18) by 7% in Total Viewers (4.5 million vs. 4.2 million) and by 9% with Adults 18-49 (1.2/6 vs. 1.1/5).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 8/26/19.





