RATINGS: ABC, FOX & NBC All Share Demo Honors on Monday

ABC (7.171 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on a competitive Monday with the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" (7.698 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and a new "The Good Doctor" (6.118 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

Sharing the demo honors was NBC (6.352 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) with a new "The Voice" (7.651 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) and the season finale of "Bluff City Law" (3.754 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

FOX (4.614 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) likewise split the adults 18-49 crown with fresh installments of "9-1-1" (6.110 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.119 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.639 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.925 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.684 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "All Rise" (5.112 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (6.002 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.690 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "All American" (0.720 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.660 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - Dancing with the Stars

+20.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-7.69% - 9-1-1 (vs. 11/11/19)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-12.50% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 11/11/19)

-30.00% - The Neighborhood

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+20.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

0.00% - DANCING WITH THE STARS (vs. The Great Christmas Light Fight)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. MAGNUM P.I. (Repeat))

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Repeat))

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - The Voice

-30.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-45.45% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)





