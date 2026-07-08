RABBIT HOLE Trailer: Hulu Assembles 36 Top Digital Creators for New Series

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The official trailer for RABBIT HOLE, a new Hulu original series, has been posted to the streaming platform's YouTube channel, offering the first extended look at what the platform is billing as one of the largest ensemble casts ever assembled for a premium series. The 10-episode half-hour show draws together 36 creators from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch, with the combined cast reaching 675 million followers across social and digital platforms.

RABBIT HOLE is structured as a variety series built around the habits and formats of the digital generation, incorporating creator collaborations, high-stakes challenges, and short-form content. Among the featured creators are Topper Guild, Zhong, ZHC, Collins Key, Jesser, Josh Peck, Sofie Dossi, and EvanTube, alongside a roster of creators contributing exclusive shorts to the series.

The series is a Hulu original and represents a notable expansion of the platform's programming aimed at younger, digitally native audiences. The format draws directly from the content styles that have made its cast recognizable across multiple platforms, translating those sensibilities into a longer-form streaming context.

Hulu has been active in rolling out original and talk-format programming in recent months, including the GET REAL talk format series, which features hosts discussing current titles on the platform.