Quiver & Redbox Will Distribute THE LOST HUSBAND

Deadline reports that Quiver and Redbox have acquired the rights to "The Lost Husband." They will release the film in April.

The romantic comedy stars Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel. Vicky Wight wrote and directed.

The story centers on a woman (Bibb) attempting to put her life back together after the death of her husband. She moves with her children to her estranged aunt's goat farm in central Texas, meeting and matching wills with the ranch's cowboy (Duhamel).

Nora Dunn, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Georgia King, Carly Pope and Sharon Lawrence make up the rest of the cast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





