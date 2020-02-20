Quintessa Swindell Will Lead New ABC Comedy Pilot

Deadline reports that Quintessa Swindell will star in an upcoming ABC comedy pilot from Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland.

Swindell is known best for their role on "Trinkets."

The yet-untitled series is described as a "love story with a twist" centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane (Swindell), whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret.

Swindell's Lennon is creative, rebellious and endlessly indulged by her mother. Lennon rarely heard the word "no" growing up. Raised to believe she could do anything, Lennon never worried about fitting into any conventional box. She found music early, and it became the primary outlet for her self-expression. When her city life is upended, Lennon struggles to adjust to her new circumstances.

Read the original story on Deadline.





