Quincy Jones' Qwest TV and Plex Bring High-Caliber Music Channels to Every Device for Free

Qwest TV is partnering with Plex, the free entertainment streaming service with thousands of movies, shows, and channels, to give tens of millions of viewers around the world access to the musical vision of Qwest TV co-founder Quincy Jones. With many successful partnerships in place around the world, Plex is the first device-agnostic way to access Qwest TV's curated channels in the USA.

"Plex is our latest step in bringing more world-changing and genre-defying music to more viewers," Qwest TV CEO and Co-founder Reza Ackbaraly explains Ackbaraly. "By presenting this music in a new format to new audiences, we're striving to tear down the barriers that separate different cultures and that limit our listening habits. Digital platforms are too often dictated by algorithms that create echo chambers with our own cultural background and previous experience. Partnering with an innovative company like Plex solidifies Qwest TV's position as the global leader working to ensure openness, curiosity, and inclusivity in our artistic and cultural consumption."

Qwest TV's linear channels are now reaching more than 149+ million viewers. "When it comes to experiencing art, access is key,"Ackbaraly says. "Access to high-quality performances and ideas lies at the core of our mission; it's what drove Quincy and me to found Qwest TV to begin with. Plex furthers this by bringing our content to viewers wherever they like to watch."

Qwest TV's linear channels show how artistry, not genres or geography, can guide music enjoyment. They regularly present incandescent concerts by popular artists, back to back with groundbreaking moments in musical history. James Brown and Stan Getz, Nina Simone and Erykah Badu, Anderson.Paak and Yo-Yo Ma can all appear in a single evening's programming, inviting music fans to hear the connections and feel the connectedness. Channels include:

Qwest TV Classical (including opera, ballet, and exciting concerts from around the world)

Qwest TV Jazz & Beyond (jazz to soul, funk, blues and global music)

Qwest TV Mix (indie rock, electronic, and roots-driven artists from around the world who defy style boundaries)

Plex has been offering a plethora of quality films, shows, and streaming entertainment for free for more than a decade. No special device or smart TV is required to access the Plex app, which viewers can enjoy on everything from phones and tablets to game consoles and connected TVs.

Watch Qwest TV on Plex here.