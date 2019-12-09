Quibi Announces THE NOD WITH BRITTANY & ERIC

Today, Quibi announced a partnership with Citizen Jones and Gimlet Pictures to create The Nod With Brittany & Eric, a daily black culture show starring Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings.

Adapted from the critically-acclaimed Gimlet podcast, The Nod with Brittany & Eric is your must-watch, daily dose of Black culture brought to you by "Blackness' Biggest Fans." In each daily episode, hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings explore the headlines, Pop culture trends, and obsessed-about topics that have everyone talking.

"Eric and I are beyond thrilled to bring The Nod to Quibi. It's been such a privilege to document so many facets of Black life through our podcast," commented Luse, who continued. "Now we're taking it to the next level by sharing our joy and curiosity for Black culture with our audience every day."

Eddings agreed, adding, "Brittany and I are ecstatic to be partnering with Quibi to tell the stories about Black culture that we've desperately wanted to see in the world. We can now connect with our audience daily and make the show bigger and more dynamic than ever before. I also really look forward to no longer hearing how cool it is to put a face with the name."

The Nod with Brittany & Eric is executive produced by Jonas Bell Pasht & Jonah Bekhor from Citizen Jones, and Brittany Luse, Eric Eddings, Chris Giliberti & Justin McGoldrick from Gimlet Pictures.

The Nod with Brittany & Eric will run once daily, Monday through Friday as a part of Quibi's Daily Essentials programming. Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi - in addition to its scripted "Lighthouse" and unscripted "Alternative" shows. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including THE NOD WITH BRITTANY & ERIC, sign up at Quibi.com.





