Quentin Tarantino Opens Up About Fatherhood on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Quentin Tarantino has earned two Academy Awards and made some of the most talked-about films of his generation. Now, he opens up about fatherhood, film making and his new novel in an interview with Tracy Smith for CBS SUNDAY MORNING, to be broadcast July 4 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



Tarantino, best known for writing and directing such films as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Django Unchained," "Pulp Fiction," Inglourious Basterds" and "Reservoir Dogs," is now a married man with a 16-month-old son. He's also just released his first novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, inspired by the film of the same name.



"Well, one nice thing is: I spend a lotta time writing my scripts," Tarantino tells Smith. "And then when I'm done, now I got to go make the movie. And now I got to cast it, and we got to go look for locations. And it's like this whole process. You know, it's a fun process. And it's a wonderful way to live a life. I'm not MAKING IT sound like it's a bad thing. I'm very fortunate to have the situation to do that. But the idea of putting your heart and soul into a piece of writing, and then when you're done? That's - that's amazing."



Smith also talks with Tarantino about his films, his career, his future and his family life.



In a 2009 interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Tarantino said he was focused on his movies. What changed?



"Well, the woman I met changed it, Daniella Pick," he tells Smith. "All right, I met her. And we, we fell in love. And we had - have - a wonderful relationship. And she wanted to get married. And I did, too. And, so I married."



Tarantino says marriage takes nothing away from his love of films and film making. The couple split their time between Los Angeles and her native Israel. Just the mention of their son, Leo brings tears to Tarantino's eyes.



"If I talk about it too much, I'm already going to start crying if I talk about it too. I can't even see his name written on a piece of paper without crying," Tarantino says.



"It's just he's my little Leo. He's my little lion. And I just see his name, L-E-O written down isolated. And it just, when it comes to him, he's just the most charming human being I've ever met in my life."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.



Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.