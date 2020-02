Variety reports that Priah Ferguson will return as a series regular on season four of "Stranger Things."

Ferguson recurred in seasons two of three of the series. She plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas' little sister.

Ferguson also has had roles on "Atlanta," "Daytime Divas," and "Mercy Street."

Netflix recently released a trailer for the fourth season of the series. Watch it here:

