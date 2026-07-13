Pitbull Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People in Bald Caps

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Footage posted by TODAY captures the moment Pitbull set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people in bald caps, a stunt that unfolded at London's BST Hyde Park festival.

A total of 22,141 attendees showed up wearing bald caps to the event, surpassing the threshold required to claim the official Guinness title. The mass participation moment took place during the outdoor festival, with the crowd of self-described "baldies" turning the concert grounds into a sea of shiny domes.

BST Hyde Park is one of London's major annual outdoor music festivals, drawing large crowds each summer for headline performances. The record attempt added an unusual interactive element to Pitbull's set, turning a concert appearance into a certified world record event.

The clip was shared through the TODAY channel, which covers entertainment news and pop culture moments alongside its broader news programming.