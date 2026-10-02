Photos: Tear Dungeon to Release SQUIRM via TODO Records
The band will perform an album release show at 29th Street Ballroom in Austin.
Austin punk band TEAR DUNGEON has released its new album, Squirm, out now via TODO Records. The band will celebrate the release with a show at 29th Street Ballroom in Austin, Texas on October 9.
Squirm marks the follow-up to 2022's Carl, and finds TEAR DUNGEON turning their sludge-soaked riffs and glass-gargling vocals toward some of their most direct targets yet: police brutality, empty piety, and the rot underneath modern American life. Tracks like 'Shame' and 'God Is Winning' take aim at hypocrisy and collapse in equal measure, barreling forward without ever letting up.
The album was tracked by Stuart Sikes, mixed by John Michael Landon at Estuary Recording, and mastered by Greg Obis at Chicago Mastering Service. Squirm is a full-band effort, matching the record's scorched-earth intensity to the same relentless pace that has defined the band's onstage reputation.
In August, TEAR DUNGEON announced Squirm with 'I'm Not Dead Yet,' complete with a parasitic riff and a brash mentality towards mortality. The official music video was filmed at the band's show at the now-defunct DIY venue, The Ghost Cat Lounge, in which the audience and band demolished the venue. Riding sheets of drywall, ripping everything down to the studs, and unleashing utter chaos, TEAR DUNGEON's destructive catharsis brings the crowd alive.
Last month, the band dropped 'Freak Flag,' taking off without a hitch; a scuzzy, skronky ripper with an undeniable riff. Channeling the energy of the band's wild live shows, the song bottles up the rough chaos of their sound. Alongside the release, the band announced their signing to Pitch and Smith for UK/EU booking representation.
Earlier this week, they shared 'Red Flag,' which barrels uphill with an unrelenting, ripping engine. Its relentless push and pull harkens back to the band's blood-soaked, sweat-drenched shows, giving just a small taste of what's to come from their newly announced Squirm tour.
In a city known for live music, TEAR DUNGEON stands apart by threatening to tear it all down. The band has shared the stage with Amyl and the Sniffers, Snooper, High on Fire, Osees, Snooper, Negative Approach, amongst many others. Earlier this summer, they made their mark at Sled Island in Calgary, Alberta. This fall, the band will embark on their most expansive tour of North America to date, kicking off with an album release celebration at 29th Street Ballroom on October 9. Fans can follow the band on Instagram at @teardungeon for updates on upcoming shows.
Tracklist
Burn Your Money
Charley Kirk's Neckhole
Fleshlight
Red Flag
I'm Not Dead Yet
Suislide
40 and 40
Shame
God Is Winning
Kill For Health
Medicine
Freak Flag
Steady Diet
TEAR DUNGEON LIVE 2026 — SQUIRM TOUR
OCTOBER 9 – Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom
OCTOBER 18 – Albuquerque, NM – Juno Brewery
OCTOBER 19 – Highland Park, CA – Oblivion LA
OCTOBER 20 – San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt
OCTOBER 22 – San Diego, CA – TowerBar
OCTOBER 23 – Santa Cruz, CA – TBD
OCTOBER 24 – San Luis Obispo, CA – TBD
OCTOBER 25 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet's
OCTOBER 27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
OCTOBER 28 – Omaha, NE – The Sydney
OCTOBER 29 – Minneapolis, MN – TBD
OCTOBER 31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Cooperage
NOVEMBER 2 – Madison, WI – The Bur Oak
NOVEMBER 3 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle
NOVEMBER 4 – Toronto, ON – The Dance Cave
NOVEMBER 5 – Montreal, QC – Toscadura
NOVEMBER 6 – New York, NY – Alphaville
NOVEMBER 7 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine
NOVEMBER 8 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
NOVEMBER 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
NOVEMBER 10 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
NOVEMBER 11 – Asheville, NC – Static Age
NOVEMBER 12 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
NOVEMBER 13 – Nashville, TN – TBD
NOVEMBER 14 – Fayetteville, AR – Punk Truck Stop
NOVEMBER 15 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
NOVEMBER 17 – Corpus Christi, TX – Studio B
NOVEMBER 19 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
NOVEMBER 20 – Dallas, TX – TBD
NOVEMBER 21 – Austin, TX – Central Machine Works
NOVEMBER 22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Upstairs
* with Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, Flags
About Tear Dungeon
This wild, gimp-mask-clad noise‑punk outfit specializes in blown‑out riffs, doomy distortion, and sonic chaos. Born in Austin, Texas, TEAR DUNGEON didn't so much form as erupt. What started as a loose collision of noise-obsessed misfits quickly hardened into something far more volatile—a band less interested in playing shows than in staging full-scale emotional and physical detonations. Blending sludge-soaked riffs, feedback-drenched chaos, and vocals that sound like they've been dragged through broken glass, TEAR DUNGEON's music is only half the experience. Their live performances are infamous across the Texas underground, known for sensory overload, including theatrical bloodshed and unpredictable destruction.
Vocalist Andrew Cashen is likely to climb the highest object in the venue. The twin guitar attack of Johnny Dowey and Will Grover is simply blazing. The rhythm section of Chris Prorock (drums) and Jason Reece (bass) propels everything at a breakneck pace. It's not uncommon for a set to escalate into trash cans hurled across the room, furniture reduced to splinters, or entire sections of a venue left looking like the aftermath of a controlled demolition.
But beneath the violence lies something deliberate. TEAR DUNGEON's shows are less about shock for its own sake and more about catharsis—an unfiltered release of frustration, grief, and raw human noise. The band treats every stage like a pressure valve, pushing both themselves and their audience to the brink.
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]
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