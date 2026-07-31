Photos: THE SECRET OF SECRETS: Rebecca Hall to Join Netflix Series

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Netflix announced that Rebecca Hall will join the upcoming series adaptation based on Dan Brown's THE SECRET OF SECRETS, taking on the role of Katherine Solomon. The project draws from Brown's sixth novel in his Robert Langdon series, with Morgan Spector previously cast as Robert Langdon. Carlton Cuse is set to serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer, while Dan Brown will executive produce the untitled series.





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