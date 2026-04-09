Photos: Michael Urie, Harrison Ford, & More at PaleyFest SHRINKING Panel

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The Paley Center for Media continued PaleyFest LA 2026 earlier this week with a panel dedicated to Apple TV’s acclaimed comedy Shrinking, featuring appearances by several cast members, including Michael Urie and Harrison Ford. Take a look at photos below.

The event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre, featured red carpet arrivals, a special screening, and a conversation with co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bill Lawrence, who moderated.

Also present were co-creator, executive producer, and star Jason Segel and cast members Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. The evening also featured a special surprise appearance by the series’s guest star, Michael J. Fox.

The onstage discussion explored Shrinking's blend of comedy and emotional storytelling, with the cast and creators sharing personal anecdotes, character insights, and the collaborative spirit behind the series. Each of the actors also dove into their respective characters.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV. It has already been renewed for a fourth season. Watch our exclusive interview with Urie about the Season 3 Les Misérables performance here.

PaleyFest brings audiences together with the television creatives at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for exclusive screenings and cast conversations that illuminate the creative process behind some of television's biggest shows. The 2026 event takes place from Sunday, April 4 to Sunday, April 12. Check out the lineup here.

Photo Credit: Michael Bulbenko/ Courtney McAllister/Courtesy of The Paley Center for Media