Photos: Inside THE PITT Panel at PaleyFest LA with Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, & More

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The Paley Center for Media concluded PaleyFest LA 2026 on Sunday night with a panel dedicated to HBO Max’s hit series The Pitt, featuring appearances by several cast members, including Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden.

The event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre, featured red carpet arrivals, a special screening, and a conversation with executive producer and writer R. Scott Gemmill and Wyle, LaNasa, and Dearden, moderated by Joanna Robinson. Take a look at photos below.

Fans were treated to a special screening followed by a discussion exploring the series’s intense narrative, character dynamics, and the creative vision behind the series. The conversation also touched on the real-life healthcare workers who have helped the cast shape their performances, with Wyle noting, “I have absolutely been the beneficiary of an incredible amount of insight from the doctors and nurses we work with.”

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on January 8, 2026. The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Watch a sneak preview for the highly anticipated Season 2 finale, coming to HBO Max on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

PaleyFest brought audiences together with the television creatives at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for exclusive screenings and cast conversations that illuminate the creative process behind some of television's biggest shows. The 2026 event took place from Sunday, April 4 to Sunday, April 12. Check out the lineup here.