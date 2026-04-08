Photos: First Look at Season Two of Apple's DARK MATTER

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Apple TV has revealed a first look at the second season of the sci-fi series Dark Matter, led by Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton. Based on the bestselling book by Blake Crouch, the new season will debut on Friday, August 28.

The ten-episode second season also stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

In season one, Dark Matter followed Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who, one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago, is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived.

Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason’s obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart. Elsewhere, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. Blair (Brugel) is determined to stop him, while Leighton (Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

Dark Matter is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer, and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch. In addition to starring, Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple