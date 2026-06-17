Photos: First Look at SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Season 2

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First-look photos have been released for the second season of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, the Roku Original series featuring the award-winning actress as she embarks on solo travels around the world. Season 2 of the hit series will debut on The Roku Channel on July 20, 2026. Check out the new photos below.

Blending humor, heart, and honesty, the first season followed Ross’s solo adventures through Morocco, Mexico, and Spain. In Season 2, she heads to Australia, Thailand, and Switzerland to experience the joy of solo travel. "This is me enjoying my own company while I immerse, unplug, and indulge out in the world," says the actress.

The first season was produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Artists First, and Story Syndicate. Tracee Ellis Ross, E. Brian Dobbins, and Anna Chai served as executive producers with Adriana Ambriz and Caroline Soss as co-executive producers. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Tommy Coriale, and Kate Barry executive-produced for Story Syndicate.

Tracee Ellis Ross is a six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe-winning actress, producer, and founder of PATTERN Beauty. She will make her Broadway debut this summer in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. Ross will begin performances Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and play through Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Ross also recently signed a multiyear first-look scripted and overall unscripted deal with Fox Entertainment Studios via her production company Joy Mill Entertainment, dedicated to creating entertaining, culture-bending stories centered around identity and joy.

Photo Credit: Roku

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