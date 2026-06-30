Photos: First Look at Maria Sten as NEAGLEY in REACHER Spin-off Series

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Prime Video has released first-look images and revealed the premiere date for the highly anticipated debut action series Neagley, a spin-off of Reacher. The series features Maria Sten as the fan-favorite title character, featured in Lee Child's best-selling novels.

Reacher Season Four will return on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 with the first three episodes and a new episode weekly through September 16. Upon the Reacher Season Four finale, all eight episodes of Neagley will be released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, the ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole. Alan Ritchson guest stars as Jack Reacher.

Based on the character in novels by Lee Child, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime



Maria Sten, Greyston Holt

Maria Sten

Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Maria Sten, Greyston Holt

Greyston Holt, Alan Ritchson, Jasper Jones, Maria Sten

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