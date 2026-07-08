Photos: First Look at Kal Penn and Abbie Cornish in TRUST ME, I’M A DOCTOR

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Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, the courtroom drama written and directed by Thane Economou, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 16, 2026 from Briarcliff Entertainment. Check out first-look photos from the movie now.

Led by Kal Penn as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, Linda Hamilton as renowned defense attorney Ellyn Garofalo, and Abbie Cornish as Anna Nicole Smith, the film explores the intense legal battle and media frenzy that followed one of the most sensational celebrity cases of the early 2000s.

Speaking about Cornish’s portrayal of Smith, Penn said, “I didn’t feel like it was an impersonation. I felt like she brought all of the heart and the vulnerability and the complexity of Anna Nicole Smith.” He also noted that the story explores the larger culture surrounding the case, adding, “It definitely gave me pause when you sort of think about how many enablers there are along the way. When you see that somebody has a problem, your solution is just to keep it going?”

Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Al Engemann, Rebecca Case and Geenah Krisht, Trust Me, I’m a Doctor follows Dr. Sandeep Kapoor after his life is turned upside down when he is implicated in the death of his former patient, model and reality television star Anna Nicole Smith.

Set against the height of the early 2000s TABLOID era, the film chronicles Kapoor’s fight to clear his name as paparazzi descend on his office, police raid his home, private journals are leaked, and every aspect of his personal life becomes public. With the guidance of respected attorney Ellyn Garofalo, Kapoor must navigate a high-stakes drug conspiracy trial while confronting the intersection of celebrity, justice, politics and personal redemption.

The film is written and directed by Thane Economou and produced by Ryan Hawkins, Al Engemann, Rebecca Case and Geenah Krisht.

Photo Credit: Briarcliff Entertainment

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