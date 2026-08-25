Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut
Kristine Kujath Thorp joins the cast of the Dara Van Dusen-directed film based on Stewart O'Nan's novel.
A trailer for A PRAYER FOR THE DYING, starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly and Kristine Kujath Thorp, has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut.
The film is set to arrive only in theaters on October 9, 2026.
Cast
Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly and Kristine Kujath Thorp
Directed By
Dara Van Dusen
Written By
Stewart O'Nan, Dara Van Dusen
Synopsis
In the aftermath of the Civil War, A PRAYER FOR THE DYING follows veteran Jacob Hansen, whose American dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin quickly becomes a nightmare. When a deadly epidemic and threatening wildfire spread chaos, Jacob - serving as sheriff, undertaker, and pastor - must fight to save his town, his family, and his soul.
Run Time: 95 minutes Rating: Not Rated