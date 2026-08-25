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Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut

Kristine Kujath Thorp joins the cast of the Dara Van Dusen-directed film based on Stewart O'Nan's novel.

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Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut

A trailer for A PRAYER FOR THE DYING, starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly and Kristine Kujath Thorp, has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut Image

Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut Image

Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut Image

Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut Image

Photos: A PRAYER FOR THE DYING Trailer Starring Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly to Debut Image

The film is set to arrive only in theaters on October 9, 2026.

Cast

Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly and Kristine Kujath Thorp

Directed By

Dara Van Dusen

Written By

Stewart O'Nan, Dara Van Dusen

Synopsis

In the aftermath of the Civil War, A PRAYER FOR THE DYING follows veteran Jacob Hansen, whose American dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin quickly becomes a nightmare. When a deadly epidemic and threatening wildfire spread chaos, Jacob - serving as sheriff, undertaker, and pastor - must fight to save his town, his family, and his soul.

Run Time: 95 minutes Rating: Not Rated

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