Photographer Lorenzo Agius Signed by SPANDY Films

Photographer Lorenzo Agius joins creative agency SPANDY Films.

Even if you DON'T know the name, you'll recognise the cover shots of Lorenzo Agius. Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit for Vanity Fair; Keith Richard for Esquire; Madonna for Harpers. You'll recall the playful irreverence of the portraits - a waif-like Rachel Weisz; a crumpled Daniel Craig; an inconsolable Thandie Newton - and remember the movie posters that have become pop culture icons - from Trainspotting to Taken, from Mamma Mia to The Queen.

The man who shot them is Lorenzo Agius - the photographer who turns cover stories into high art, with part of his extensive portfolio now on permanent exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery. Iconoclastic and fiercely original - synonymous with SPANDY Films - the Maltese portraitist has now brought his razor-sharp insight and unconstrained creativity to the SPANDY Films roster.

Founder and CEO Sofia Panayiotaki said Lorenzo was a prized addition to the SPANDY Films team. "Lorenzo is the perfect fit for us, his style is instantly recognisable - brimming with the charm and personality that make him so adored by Hollywood," she said. "He mirrors our disruptive, trademark style, which has won us accolades so early on in our existence."

Lorenzo said "SPANDY Films is shooting genre-defining commercial video produced by some of the world's top talent - I'm really excited to be a part of the team, redefining content as we know it, together."

Set to make waves in the film industry, SPANDY Films has already made ripples not long after launching with mini epic "HOKKAIDO - The Sound of Japan," which took Ermis Gold at the prestigious Ermis Awards for its innovative sound design style. SPANDY Films transforms stories into art by combining breath-taking visuals and soul-stirring sound to create transcendent motion pictures. The agency continues on an upward trajectory, signing legendary Lorenzo Agius to its books.