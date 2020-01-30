Photo Flash: First Look at Andy Garcia and More in REDEMPTION DAY

Production has wrapped on the international political-action drama REDEMPTION DAY starring Andy Garcia, Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Ernie Hudson, Martin Donovan, Samy Naceri and Brice Bexter. REDEMPTION DAY marks the feature film and directorial debut for Hicham Hajji, the first-ever Moroccan/Arab to write, produce and direct a major Hollywood feature film.



Shot in Morocco, REDEMPTION DAY the ambitious geopolitical thriller follows a US. Marine Captain Brad Paxton (Dourdan) who's on a rescue mission to save his wife (Serinda Swan) who is kidnapped by a terrorist group leader (Samy Naceri). Paxton with the help of the American Ambassador in Morocco (Andy Garcia) and a Moroccan counter-terrorisim top agent (Brice Bexter) will have to go against the maneuvers of his own government and a mysterious powerful man who will undermine his mission to shave his life.

REDEMPTION DAY is Produced by Hicham Hajji and Executive Produced by Jonathan Deckter, Babacar Diene, Steven Adams, Matthew Helderman and Jonathan Sheldon. Voltage Pictures is handling worldwide sales on the feature.



In 2008, after working on a number of high profile projects, Hicham created his Production Company H FiLMS with the aim to bridge the gap between Hollywood and Morocco, and help develop major productions in the region along with the company's own slate of high profile projects. Today, H FiLMS has offices in Los Angeles and Morocco and oversees a multimillion dollar Film Fund and credit facility for films and television series. H FiLMS specializes in international productions with a mandate to make high-quality and commercially viable features worldwide. The company's mission is to tell great, unique stories in a variety of genres that resonate with audiences everywhere.



Andy Garcia as Ambassador Williams in Redemption Day

Gary Dourdan as U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton in Redemption Day

Serinda Swan as Kate Paxton in Redemption Day





Related Articles View More TV Stories