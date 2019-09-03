Peter Capaldi Joins THE SUICIDE SQUAD, Pete Davidson in Talks

Variety reports that Peter Capaldi has officially joined "The Suicide Squad," a DC sequel from "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn. "Saturday Night Live"'s Pete Davidson is also reportedly in talks to join the cast.

The sequel is based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis will reprise their roles from 2016's "Suicide Squad"; Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior will also join the cast..

Gunn wrote the script, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions.

Capaldi is best known for portraying the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor on BBC's iconic sci fi drama "Doctor Who." Davidson has starred on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014, and has appeared in supporting roles in films like "Set It Up."

Read the original story on Variety.





