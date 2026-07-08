Peacock Releases New Bravo Microdrama SALON CONFESSIONALS WITH MADISON LECROY

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Peacock’s second Bravo original microdrama, ‘Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy,’ has officially launched on the Peacock mobile app. Spanning 52 episodes, the series follows Madison LeCroy and five of her clients, Catherine Limket, Jenna Bowdary, Kalina Russell, Koastal Youmans, and Olivia DeVita.

The 52 episodes chronicle the dramatic stories of five salon clients whose appointments with Madison become candid confessionals. From a Vegas shotgun wedding after only two weeks of dating gone wrong to an underage Halloween party ending in a police party bust, and a high school friend whose catfish tendencies left the whole friend group dealing with the consequences, every client brings a confession more unbelievable than the last.

Additionally, Peacock has been rolling out the next phase of its mobile strategy this summer, introducing several new features spanning short-form video such as interactive gameplay, shoppable content and live sports. The first Bravo original microdrama, ‘Campus Confidential: Miami,’ which launched earlier this summer, is also available to stream on the Peacock mobile app now.

'Salon Confessionals with Madison Lecroy’ is produced by Micromaker and Haymaker East. Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light executive produce.

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