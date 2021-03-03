Peacock Media Alert: Peacock Orders Epic Science Series THE END IS NYE

Peacock has ordered science series THE END IS NYE, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner and renowned science educator, engineer, author and inventor Bill Nye. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane's ("The Orville," "Family Guy," and "Ted") Fuzzy Door.

THE END IS NYE sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable - both natural and unnatural - and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.

Brannon Braga ("Cosmos: Possible Worlds," "Star Trek") will serve as showrunner and executive producer and direct all episodes.

Each episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and reality of its threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. Every worldwide catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also hope and a way forward. THE END IS NYE offers a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.

THE END IS NYE is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Fuzzy Door. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga serves as showrunner, director and executive producer. Bill Nye also serves as executive producer and is represented by Nick Pampenella at N/PRJCTS. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production for Fuzzy Door.

Bill Nye is an Emmy-award winning television host, science educator, mechanical engineer, podcast host, and author who is best known for his role as the star of the timeless 90's science program "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Since 2010, Nye has served as the CEO of The Planetary Society where he has played a central role in fulfilling the organization's mission to advance space science and exploration. He is a New York Times best-selling author and has written various titles, including the recently released "Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science." Nye also hosts the "Science Rules!" podcast and is joined regularly by field experts and celebrity guests to discuss a range of scientific topics and encourage people to think differently about the world around them. He has built a career on promoting science literacy and is passionate about using science as a vehicle to inspire people of all ages to change the world for the better.

Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, is a leading supplier of successful unscripted content and formats, and creates, develops and produces a diverse slate of original programs for a variety of platforms. The studio's notable projects have ranged from the Emmy award-winning "World of Dance" (hosted and executive-produced by Jennifer Lopez) to Dwayne Johnson's "The Titan Games," as well as longtime NBC favorite "Hollywood Game Night," for which Jane Lynch has won two Emmy awards as host. "Hollywood Game Night" has been re-made in 21 territories while another UTAS hit game show, "The Wall," has been sold into 27 territories internationally. Also on the studio's slate is the crafting series "Making It," starring twice-Emmy-nominated hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, and "The Weakest Link," which was just picked up for a second season on NBC. Upcoming projects include comedy variety event series "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon; "College Bowl," hosted by Peyton Manning; the tiny-challenge game show "Small Fortune"; premium landmark series "The New World" from BBC Natural History Unit; as well as original talk show series "The Kids Tonight Show" from Jimmy Fallon.

Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, is a best-in-class content studio that leverages the power and scale of NBCUniversal while collaborating with visionary storytellers. The studio is responsible for commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted and documentary programming, including "The Umbrella Academy," "Battlestar Galactica," "Mr. Robot," "The Act," "Monk," "Homecoming," "The Sinner," "Suits," "Dirty John," and "Psych." UCP also creates premium docuseries such as "The Business of Drugs" and "A Wilderness of Error." The studio's podcast platform, UCP Audio, produces original podcasts such as "The Lost Kids" and the upcoming "The Followers: House of Prayer," while its comic book extension, UCP Graphic, develops and publishes original comic books, including the upcoming "Proctor Valley Road."

Led by writer, director and producer Seth MacFarlane and President Erica Huggins, Fuzzy Door is the production company behind many of today's most successful television and film projects. The company is committed to weaving a socially conscious and intellectually curious thread through projects to bring fearless, innovative and bold stories to life while maintaining their trademark sense of humor and wonder. Currently, Fuzzy Door produces the Hulu space adventure series, "The Orville," the beloved and Emmy award-winning animated series, "Family Guy," and the fan-favorite series, "American Dad!," the latter two having recently premiered its 350th and 300th milestone episodes, respectively. The company strategically built on the success 1980's "Cosmos" by producing the award-winning "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey," which garnered 13 Emmy nominates and became a global event seen by more than 135 million people, and the most recent installment, "Cosmos: Possible Worlds," now available on Disney+. Last year, MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door signed an impressive, multi-year television deal with Universal Studio Group. Under the pact, the company is developing "The Winds of War" limited series based on Pulitzer Prize winner Herman Wouk's acclaimed American War novels; an Untitled Little Rock Nine series about Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the first black students to attend Arkansas' all-white Central High; a TV revival of the classic 1977 adventure comedy film "Smokey and the Bandit;" TV adaptations of the dystopian sci-fi short film "Skywatch" and Elan Mastai's award-winning novel "All Our Wrong Todays," both as original series for Peacock; and the unscripted series "Micronations," the company's first nonfiction effort under its new deal. Additionally, Fuzzy Door is producing a new animated take on Norman Lear's classic sitcom "Good Times" as a series for Netflix. On the film side, Fuzzy Door has created a number of commercially successful comedies such as TED, TED 2 and A MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WEST, which have collectively grossed more than $800 million at the worldwide box office. Last Fall, the company released Hulu's BOOKS OF BLOOD, the feature film based on Clive Barker's acclaimed horror anthology of the same name. Fuzzy Door is currently developing Universal's female ensemble comedy FAIRY TALE ENDING and a reimagined modern version of REVENGE OF THE NERDS for 20th Century Studios.

