Patricia Vonne Releases MY HEART'S GOT A MIND OF ITS OWN Album
The Texas artist's latest record marks her tenth studio release, produced by Rick Del Castillo at Smilin' Castle Studios.
Latin Roots rocker Patricia Vonne released her latest album 'My Heart's Got A Mind of Its Own,' last Friday, Sept. 25. It's now available for streaming via Apple Music and Spotify. The album marks the tenth studio release for this Texas legacy artist and blends Texas roots rock, Latin and Americana music. Vonne pulled creative influence from sounds ranging from Buddy Holly, Stray Cats, Charanga Cakewalk, to tunes from classic MGM musicals and even Marilyn Monroe from the film 'Some Like it Hot.' With this new project, she brings her signature magnetism to fans wrapped up in a noir-meets-fiesta package.
Vonne celebrated with a string of album release shows last weekend, kicking off with her show at The Continental Club in Austin on Friday, Sept. 25, followed by a show at The Bugle Boy in La Grange on Saturday, Sept. 26 and ending the weekend with a show at Jazz, TX in San Antonio on Sunday, Sept. 27.
'The Continental Club was a magical rockin' evening with a packed house of friends, fans and family,' said Patricia Vonne. 'Having my dad join me on cajón at Jazz TX was extremely special. The Bugle Boy live stream brought people from all over the world tuning in. That's what it's all about! Celebrating and sharing this milestone with my audiences leaves me completely overwhelmed with gratitude.'
'My Heart's Got A Mind of Its Own' was recorded between 2025 and early 2026 at Smilin' Castle Studios in Kyle, Texas and was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Rick Del Castillo. The title track was co-written with two of Vonne's longtime musical heroes, legendary Fort Worth's sax man Johnny Reno and internationally acclaimed artist Chris Isaak. The album features Vonne on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, castanets and electric guitar alongside a cast of powerhouse musicians lending their talent to a truly diverse, unique collection of songs that spans genres and musical styles ranging from cumbia, bossa nova, roots rock and so much more. The album features Vonne's longtime musical collaborators and co-writers, including guitarist Rick Del Castillo, sax virtuoso Johnny Reno, vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Robert LaRoche, Scott Garber on bass and Hector Muñoz on drums. The record also boasts guest stars, including Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers alumnus Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter and 'cumbia lounge' band Charanga Cakewalk.
About Patricia Vonne
Hailed as a 'Renaissance woman of Austin, Texas' by the New York Times, Vonne has claimed many titles in her illustrious career: singer, songwriter, actress, activist and award winning filmmaker. Vonne has toured internationally including the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, The World Expo in Japan, John F. Kennedy Center, Grand Ole Opry and United Nations Headquarters in NYC. She has shared the stage with Chris Isaak, Los Lobos, Texas Tornadoes, The Mavericks and collaborated with Texas musical heavyweights such as Charlie Sexton, Alejandro Escovedo, Joe Ely, Rosie Flores, Doyle Bramhall and Flaco Jimenez.
Vonne toured as a member of 'Tito and Tarantula,' the band featured in the Tarantino/Rodriguez film 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' and has appeared on the big screen in 'Spykids Armageddon,' 'Desperado,' 'Machete Kills,' 'Four Rooms' and 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' in which she reprised her role as Dallas/Zorro Girl; Her song 'Traeme Paz' was featured in the film 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico.'
For more information on Patricia Vonne, please see her official website.
Photo Credit: Caryn Rock, Victoria Rogers
Photo Credit: Caryn Rock, Victoria Rogers
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