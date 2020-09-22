Patricia Arquette Joins HIGH DESERT With Ben Stiller

Arquette re-teams with Ben Stiller.

Patricia Arquette has joined the cast of "High Desert," created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hope.

Arquette re-teams with frequent collaborator Ben Stiller on the project. They starred together in "Escape at Dannemora" and "Flirting With Disaster."

The series hails from Apple TV.

On the show, Peggy, played by Arquette, a former addict, decides to make a new start after the death of her mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Arquette is best known for her roles in "The Act," "Boyhood," and "Medium."

