Paramount Network Gets Physical with BATTLE OF THE FITTEST COUPLES Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15

This fall, swolemates bring the heat to Paramount Network when the all-new competition series, Battle of the Fittest Couples premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. Battle of the Fittest Couples takes ripped couples and puts them through an intense competition that not only tests them on their physical and mental toughness, but how they work together as a team. Hosted by real life couple, former Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher and former NFL Quarterback Jordan Rodgers these two are no strangers to the competition world.

"We are so excited to be hosting, Battle of the Fittest Couples! We love working out as a couple, through doing so, we have learned so much about each other, and it has strengthened our relationship," says JoJo Fletcher.

"Not only is this a physical competition, but it's about partnership and our goal is to have every couple leave this competition stronger both emotionally and physically," says Jordan Rodgers.

In Battle of the Fittest Couples, 12 of the toughest and most competitive couples battle their way through grueling, physical and mental main event challenges that will put every ounce of their athleticism to the test. The losing couple is automatically put up for elimination and the winning couple gets to call the shots on choosing another couple to send with them into the "Rage Cage." The ruthless rivals will then battle it out in a head-to-head brawl where one team will prevail and the other, sent home.

Through every episode, physical limits are pushed, alliances are made, and relationships are tested. In the end only one couple will win $100,000 and be named "Fittest Couple."

Watch a trailer here:





