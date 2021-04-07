Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandemic Slasher 18 & OVER Wraps, Unveils Ensemble Cast

The film is directed by Jimmy Giannopolous. This is his second film after his debut Brooklyn mob thriller, THE BIRTHDAY CAKE. 

Apr. 7, 2021  
Hercules film fund and Rhea Films, have wrapped production on their latest feature film 18 & OVER.

Directed by Jimmy Giannopolous. This is his second film after his debut Brooklyn mob thriller, THE BIRTHDAY CAKE.

The film was written by Diomedes Raul Bermudez and Jimmy Giannopolous, with Story By Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Jimmy Giannopolous and Ashley Benson.

The film features an ensemble cast including: Ashley Benson, Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, G Eazy, Duke Nicholson, A$AP Nast, John Robinson, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.

Ashley Benson is also Producing and co-created 18 & OVER.

Producers are Purpose Film's Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Artemis Picture's Siena Oberman, Cassius Corrigan and Ashley Benson. The film is Executive Produced by Jamin O'Brien.

Original film score by G Eazy, marking the artists' first-ever film score.

Jimmy Giannopolous stated: "After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times. A film relevant to today's issues of a global pandemic, reality shows, isolation, Only Fans and obsession."

Ashley Benson is repped by ICM, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, and Viewpoint.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.


