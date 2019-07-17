Paley Center Presents Exclusive SUITS Farewell Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will celebrate the final season of the acclaimed series Suits when it presents: Suits: A Farewell Celebration Exhibit. The exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location July 17 through September 15. Admission to this exciting new exhibit is free.

"Always smart and stylish, Suits has captivated television audiences for eight seasons," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to celebrate the ninth and final season with this special behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series."

Over the course of its eight seasons, UCP's Suits has captured the hearts of USA viewers around the world who have made it an international hit. Now, as the ninth and final season premieres, Suits: A Farewell Celebration salutes the show's epic run with photography and iconic costumes from series costume designer Jolie Andreatta. Visitors to the exhibit will be able to take an up close look at the costumes of Suits characters "Harvey Spector" (Gabriel Macht), "Donna Paulsen" (Sarah Rafferty), "Louis Litt" (Rick Hoffman), "Samantha Wheeler" (Katherine Heigl), "Alex Williams" (Dulé Hill), "Katrina Bennett" (Amanda Schull), "Jessica Pearson" (Gina Torres), "Mike Ross" (Patrick J. Adams), and "Rachel Zane" (Meghan Markle).

The exhibit will also offer a special costume preview of Pearson, the much anticipated spin-off centered on Jessica Pearson the riveting character played by Gina Torres. Pearson brings us to the world of recently disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer as she adjusts to down and dirty Chicago politics. Newly appointed as Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak's (Morgan Spector) right-hand fixer, Jessica is quickly embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing - two things very much at odds.

"Working on Suits and Pearson has been a wonderful experience and I'd love to continue to expand my work with this amazing team of people," said Jolie Andreatta. "The cast, crew, UCP and USA have been great partners along the way. I'm delighted to have my work on Suits and Pearson exhibited at the Paley Center."

The final season of Suits picks up with Manhattan corporate law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the most important person to him: Donna. Season nine will follow the legendary lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm's tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt, Alex Williams, Katrina Bennett, and Samantha. As the season progresses, the personal lives of core characters will be explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be. The season 9 premiere of Suits and the series premiere of Pearson are on July 17 on USA Network.

Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

This exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center until September 15. For more information please visit paley.me/suits.





