PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Reboot is in the Works

The series hails from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of "Riverdale."

Deadline reports that a reboot of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS is in the works.

The project will feature new story and new characters. Aguirre-Sacasa will write the series.

"Pretty Little Liars" premiered on ABC Family in 2010 and aired for six seasons, concluding its run on Freeform.

