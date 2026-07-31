PJ Morton Explains Split R&B/Gospel Sound On New Double Album SATURDAY NIGHT, SUNDAY MORNING

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Musician PJ Morton sat down with TODAY to discuss his new project, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, a double album split between a full R&B record and a full gospel record. Morton described the release as a reflection of his musical identity, telling TODAY, "It's such a good explanation of who I am, the dichotomy of who I am."

Morton is a Grammy winner and a longtime member of Maroon 5, known for his work as the band's keyboardist. According to the appearance, the new album draws on the music that shaped his career, bridging the secular and spiritual influences he grew up with.

The concept behind Saturday Night, Sunday Morning centers on presenting two distinct but connected bodies of work under one release, with the R&B side and the gospel side each standing as complete albums rather than a single blended collection. Morton framed the project as a way to honor both halves of his musical foundation without compromising either one.

During the TODAY interview, Morton spoke about how the double-album format allowed him to fully explore both genres rather than folding gospel influences into an R&B record or vice versa. The conversation focused on the creative reasoning behind splitting the project in two, giving listeners a fuller picture of the artist's range across both styles.

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