PANDORA Picked Up For a Second Season at The CW

Deadline reports that sci-fi series "Pandora" has been picked up for a second season at The CW.

Season two will premiere in 2020.

Priscilla Quintana stars as Jax, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.

The rest of the cast includes Oliver Dench as Xander Duvall; Raechelle Banno as Atria Nine; John Harlan Kim as Greg Li; Ben Radcliffe as Ralen; Banita Sandhu as Delaney Pilar; Martin Bobb-Semple as Thomas James Ross and Noah Huntley as Professor Donovan Osborn.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories