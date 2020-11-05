Oprah Winfrey Interviews Music Legend Stevie Wonder, Friday, November 6 on Apple TV+

Sharing his urgent message of love.

Oprah Winfrey announced today one of the world's most celebrated musical geniuses of all time, who's also the most honored Grammy Award-winning male solo artist, singer-songwriter extraordinaire Stevie Wonder will be her next guest on "The Oprah Conversation," premiering Friday, November 6 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Sharing his urgent message of love, Stevie Wonder opens up about how COVID-19 has touched his life, along with his hopes for a troubled world.

In this heartfelt interview, the multi-generational music legend talks to Oprah about his use of music to spread positivity and hope, shares globally loved classic hits along with new songs, expresses his thoughts about the current racial divide affecting the country and the immediate need for change.

Oprah highlights many of Stevie Wonder's songs as timeless and cultural touchstones of the time - and her favorite album as the soundtrack of our lives - as he speaks from his heart and touches so many through his music and message of love, which remains as important and pure today as it ever was.

"The Oprah Conversation" is a timely series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

The Apple Original series continues to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist," Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy," global music icon Mariah Carey, and Oscar®-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey.

