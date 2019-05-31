OWN PRESENTS: INSIDE WACO'S WEARABLE ART GALA to Air on June 11

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the first-ever behind-the-scenes primetime special "OWN: Presents: Inside WACO's Wearable Art Gala" to premiere exclusively on OWN on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded annual event created by WACO (Where Art Can Occur) co-founders Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson is marking its third year by paying tribute to four honorees who have made significant impact on the world through their art, philanthropy, and entrepreneurial spirit, including creator Tyler Perry ("The Haves and the Have Nots"). The special is executive produced by Steve Jones through Brand Maverick entertainment company.

Honorees also include artist Betye Saar, entrepreneur and CEO of Sundial Brands, Richelieu Dennis, and philanthropist and CEO of the Horowitz Family Foundation, Felicia Horowitz.

The theme for the 2019 Gala is A Journey to the Pride Lands, based on the upcoming Walt Disney feature, THE LION KING. Emmy-winning actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish will serve as the Gala's master of ceremonies. TV personality and best-selling author Star Jones returns as the Gala's celebrity auctioneer for the third year. Presenters include Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and author Shaka Senghor.

Co-Artistic Directors Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson founded the event, which is presented by Shea Moisture, to celebrate art and raise funds for the non-profit gallery, mentorship and performance complex WACO Theater Center.

Fine art pieces will be auctioned to raise money for WACO's mentorship programs, Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors which consist of enrichment and leadership initiatives that empower inner city students. The silent and live auction is curated by Arthur Lewis and Hau Nguyen featuring the works of artists from three galleries - Fort Gansevoort in NYC, Koplin Del Rio in Seattle and Galerie Myrtis in Baltimore.





Related Articles View More TV Stories