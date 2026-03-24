OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS World Tour Dates Unveiled

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The global tour dates for “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands” have been revealed. The tour will take place this fall, stopping in more than 75 cities across the United States and Europe. It will launch on September 26 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 27, and are available here.

The announcement comes ahead of the concert’s sold-out world premiere in Scotland on May 30 and on the heels of the final season currently airing on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK). The tour heralds from GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television.



The live experience features cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of the global phenomenon “Outlander” presented on a large HD cinema screen, paired with the Celtic score by Emmy Award–winning composer Bear McCreary.

Executive producer & showrunner Matthew B. Roberts collaborated with McCreary to create a concert experience for fans with a specially curated set list and scenes from the show, including footage from the highly anticipated eighth and final season that premiered on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK) earlier this month. A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform with traditional Scottish instruments including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy.

The music of “Outlander” has achieved acclaim, led by McCreary, whose work also includes “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and video game “God of War.” Across seven successful soundtracks, the franchise has generated 500 million streams in 236 territories, with its theme, “Outlander - The Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The “Outlander” soundtrack stands as the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television’s entire catalog.

The “Outlander” television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s internationally best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide with all nine novels gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The global success of the “Outlander” TV franchise also sparked prequel “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which premiered last fall and is set to return for a second season. Previous seasons of “Outlander” along with “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK.

“Outlander” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter Murray, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers. Balfe and Heughan also serve as executive producers.

2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES (additional dates to be announced soon)

September 25 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center (preview)

September 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Met Opera House

September 30 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 2 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger Center

October 3 - Baltimore, MD - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

October 4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

October 7 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

October 9 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 10 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

October 11 - Bethlehem, PA - Zoellner Arts Center

October 13 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 14 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre

October 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

October 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

October 23 - Overland Park, KS - Yardley Hall

October 24 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

October 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

October 28 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

October 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Procter and Gamble Hall

October 31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

November 1 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

November 2 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

November 3 - Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts Center

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Eccles Theater

November 7 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

November 8 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

November 12 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Center

November 13 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

November 15 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

November 19 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theater

November 20 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

November 22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

November 25 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

November 28 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

November 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

November 30 – Oklahoma, OK - Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theater at the Civic Center Music Hall

December 1 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

December 2 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater

December 5 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

December 9 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

December 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

December 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

December 12 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

2027 INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

February 14 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

February 15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

February 16 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

February 17 - Manchester, England- O2 Apollo

February 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

February 20 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - De Doelen

February 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Koningin Elisabethzaal

February 22 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

February 23 - Essen, Germany - Lichtburg

February 24 - Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

February 25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

February 27 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Mala Arena

February 28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

March 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

March 3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia

March 4 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum



Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television