OUTER BANKS Final Season Trailer Teases Pogues' Last Adventure

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Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for the fifth and final season of "Outer Banks," giving fans their first extended look at how the hit adventure drama will wrap up its story. The footage, shared by TODAY, previews the concluding chapter of the series that has followed the Pogues through years of treasure hunts and near misses.

"Outer Banks" has built a loyal following since its debut, centered on a group of teenagers in the fictional Outer Banks community navigating class divides, mystery, and danger while chasing historical treasure. The new trailer signals that the stakes for the core group are being raised one final time as the show approaches its ending.

Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 20, closing out the story that has driven the series across its previous installments. The trailer offers glimpses of the central cast facing what appears to be their most consequential mission yet, though full plot details were not disclosed alongside the footage.

The release adds "Outer Banks" to a growing list of streaming and network series concluding with fifth seasons this year, as Netflix positions the final run as a culmination of the show's long-running mysteries. No further casting or story details beyond the trailer's footage were included in the announcement.

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